Billed as a "mega trip", it would be a Saudi king's first visit to Indonesia in nearly five decades.

University Malaya Vice Chancellor Sultan nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, right, presents the honourary degree of Doctor of Letters to Saudi Arabia's King Sultan Salman bin Abdulaziz, left, at the University Malaya in Kuala Lumpur on February 27, 2017. Photo - AFP University Malaya Vice Chancellor Sultan nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, right, presents the honourary degree of Doctor of Letters to Saudi Arabia's King Sultan Salman bin Abdulaziz, left, at the University Malaya in Kuala Lumpur on February 27, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.