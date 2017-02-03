Australian foreign minister says U.S....

Australian foreign minister says U.S. refugee swap proceeding

Australia Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop looks to her counterpart Indonesia Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi after a meeting at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 26, 2016. Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said on Saturday that a controversial refugee resettlement deal with the United States would go ahead, despite U.S. immigration officials postponing interviews with asylum seekers.

