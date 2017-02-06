Asia Watch: True to form

Support from Malaysia and Indonesia for the United Nations Security Council's Resolution 2334 - which condemned Israeli settlement construction - came as no surprise, given both nations' longstanding sympathy for the Palestinian cause and concordant refusal to establish diplomatic relations with Israel. Indeed, Malaysia played a pivotal role - aligning with New Zealand, Venezuela and Senegal in putting forward the resolution a day after Egypt withdrew it under pressure from Israel and then US President-elect Donald Trump.

