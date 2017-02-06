Asia Watch: True to form
Support from Malaysia and Indonesia for the United Nations Security Council's Resolution 2334 - which condemned Israeli settlement construction - came as no surprise, given both nations' longstanding sympathy for the Palestinian cause and concordant refusal to establish diplomatic relations with Israel. Indeed, Malaysia played a pivotal role - aligning with New Zealand, Venezuela and Senegal in putting forward the resolution a day after Egypt withdrew it under pressure from Israel and then US President-elect Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Australia/Israel and Jewish Affairs Council.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Sun
|Anissa
|273
|Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10)
|Jan 31
|Copper Pharts
|14
|Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and...
|Jan 27
|Phart You Did
|5
|Indonesian President instructs authorities to p...
|Jan 23
|WEWE
|3
|Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p...
|Jan 23
|Brexit
|1
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan 17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC