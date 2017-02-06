Asia Watch: True to form

Asia Watch: True to form

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Australia/Israel and Jewish Affairs Council

Support from Malaysia and Indonesia for the United Nations Security Council's Resolution 2334 - which condemned Israeli settlement construction - came as no surprise, given both nations' longstanding sympathy for the Palestinian cause and concordant refusal to establish diplomatic relations with Israel. Indeed, Malaysia played a pivotal role - aligning with New Zealand, Venezuela and Senegal in putting forward the resolution a day after Egypt withdrew it under pressure from Israel and then US President-elect Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Australia/Israel and Jewish Affairs Council.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Sun Anissa 273
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan 31 Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan 27 Phart You Did 5
News Indonesian President instructs authorities to p... Jan 23 WEWE 3
News Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p... Jan 23 Brexit 1
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,105 • Total comments across all topics: 278,621,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC