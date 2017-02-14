Another two senior DAP - S leaders to quit soon: - SAziz
Kuala Lumpur: Another two senior DAP leaders are expected to quit the party soon, less than 48 hours after four Malacca DAP leaders announced their resignation, said former DAP vice chairman Tunku Abdul Aziz Tunku Ibrahim. The walk-out has been talked about in the political circle for a long time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|20 hr
|Faith
|5
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|Mon
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Feb 11
|Muhammad Akram
|5
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 8
|agen sakong
|275
|Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10)
|Jan 31
|Copper Pharts
|14
|Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and...
|Jan 27
|Phart You Did
|5
|Indonesian President instructs authorities to p...
|Jan 23
|WEWE
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC