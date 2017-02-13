Animal activists call for a ban on dolphins on planes in Indonesia
Jakarta: Animal welfare activists are calling for a ban on transporting dolphins by plane after filming footage that showed them being boxed into crates in a harness to take part in a travelling circus in Indonesia. Jakarta Animal Aid Network co-founder Femke Den Haas said dolphins in these circuses usually move around the country once a month and can spend up to 40 hours travelling with only margarine or butter to keep them moist.
