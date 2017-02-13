Animal activists call for a ban on do...

Animal activists call for a ban on dolphins on planes in Indonesia

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Jakarta: Animal welfare activists are calling for a ban on transporting dolphins by plane after filming footage that showed them being boxed into crates in a harness to take part in a travelling circus in Indonesia. Jakarta Animal Aid Network co-founder Femke Den Haas said dolphins in these circuses usually move around the country once a month and can spend up to 40 hours travelling with only margarine or butter to keep them moist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels 10 hr Newt G s Next Wife 2
News Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M... Sat Muhammad Akram 5
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Feb 8 agen sakong 275
News Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10) Jan 31 Copper Pharts 14
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan 27 Phart You Did 5
News Indonesian President instructs authorities to p... Jan 23 WEWE 3
News Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p... Jan 23 Brexit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,955 • Total comments across all topics: 278,813,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC