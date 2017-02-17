Anies Baswedan speaks during an inter...

Anies Baswedan speaks during an interview at his home in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters

A former education minister in Muslim-majority Indonesia facing a run-off vote against a Christian to be Jakarta governor, on Tuesday denied pandering to Islamists to win support and said he could unite the capital after a divisive election. If I met the Catholic community, am I then considered no longer a Muslim? If I met the Buddhist community, am I then considered no longer a Muslim? Anies Baswedan is set to take on Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, Jakarta's first Christian and ethnic Chinese governor, in a second-round vote on April 19. Purnama got the most votes in a first round, on February 15, but not by enough to avoid a run-off , unofficial counts show.

