Political freedom in Indonesia has led to widespread sectarianism in recent months, which has distracted the government from pursuing much needed economic growth, said Indonesian President Joko Widodo. "Over the last four to five months, we have wasted our energy and forgotten about matters relating to our economic progress," he added.

Chicago, IL

