Accused in Malaysia airport murder brought to court in bullet-proof vests
Malaysia on Wednesday charged two women - an Indonesian and a Vietnamese - with murdering the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader in an assassination using a super-toxic nerve agent that killed in minutes. Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong is seen in this undated handout released by the Royal Malaysia Police to Reuters on February 19, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jakarta Governor election: second round in Apri...
|Feb 16
|i am mine
|1
|Is it okay for a Christian to govern Muslims? A...
|Feb 15
|Faith
|5
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|6
|Indonesians at mass prayers urged to vote for M...
|Feb 11
|Muhammad Akram
|5
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Feb 8
|agen sakong
|275
|Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10)
|Jan 31
|Copper Pharts
|14
|Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and...
|Jan '17
|Phart You Did
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC