a Murky AW101 delivery perplexes Indonesian defence officials
Jakarta will launch an investigation into the delivery of a Leonardo Helicopters AgustaWestland AW101 VIP helicopter, part of a deal that was apparently cancelled. Flight Fleets Analyzer shows that the Indonesian air force ordered three AW101's in a VIP configuration on 24 November 2015.
