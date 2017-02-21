7-year-old boy taken to hospital after fire breaks out at Tampines flat

The boy suffered smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a Tampines flat on Saturday afternoon and had to be taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital. SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a flat in Tampines on Saturday afternoon , and a seven-year-old boy had to be taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital for smoke inhalation, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.