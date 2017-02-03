7 killed as boat capsizes in Indonesia

7 killed as boat capsizes in Indonesia

Jakarta, Feb 4 - A boat carrying at least 19 people has sunk in waters off South Sulawesi in Indonesia, leaving seven people dead, a disaster agency official said on Saturday. Head of the provincial disaster management agency H. Alamsyah said the boat capsized in Taneke waters of Makassar Strait.

