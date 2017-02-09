2 cats found dead with bodies slit in...

2 cats found dead with bodies slit in Yishun

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SINGAPORE: Two new cases of grisly cat deaths have emerged in Yishun on Thursday - one involving a cat whose throat was slit and the other had its stomach cut open. According to the Facebook page of Yishun 326 Tabby cat - a group of volunteers who rescue and treat community cats - the cat with the slit throat was found on a road divider near Yishun MRT.

