176 homeless people received shelter and support from the Government in 2016

The Ministry of Social and Family Development supported and sheltered 176 homeless individuals in 2016, compared to 199 in 2015. SINGAPORE: The number of homeless individuals who received support and shelter from the Ministry of Social and Family Development decreased from 199 in 2015 to 176 in 2016, said Assoc Prof Dr Faishal Ibrahim in Parliament on Tue .

Chicago, IL

