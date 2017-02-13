13 dead, thousands caught in flooding in central Indonesia19 min ago
Jakarta, Feb 11 : Up to 40,000 people have been caught in severe flooding following days of torrential rain in central Indonesia, where the death toll from landslides on Bali resort island rose to 13. Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said today that incessant rains in the past five days caused rivers on Sumbawa Island to break their banks and inundate seven sub-districts in West Nusa Tenggara province. Dewa Made Indra, an agency's official in Bali, says a new landslide in Subaya village on Friday killed one villager.
