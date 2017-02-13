1 dead, 4 injured after Tembusu tree ...

1 dead, 4 injured after Tembusu tree falls at Singapore Botanic Gardens

SINGAPORE: One person died on Saturday after a massive Tembusu tree toppled at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, interrupting an event organised by the High Commission of Canada that was scheduled to start at 5pm. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the incident near the Symphony Stage at 4.25pm and that five people were taken to the National University Hospital.

Chicago, IL

