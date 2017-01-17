Young artists breathe new life into Waterloo Centre's "dead spaces"
Fajrina Razak's Jalan Nan Juah batik paintings on the fifth floor of Waterloo Centre. SINGAPORE: At Waterloo Centre, visitors and residents who step out of the lifts at the fifth floor void deck of Block 262 are greeted by the sight of a shimmering, silver curtain fluttering in the breeze.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Thu
|jual beli
|272
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan 17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ...
|Jan 7
|homophobi
|2
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Jan 6
|Old Pom
|7
|Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones...
|Jan 6
|homophobi
|3
|Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor...
|Jan 3
|Marianne Meed Ward
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC