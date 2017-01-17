Young artists breathe new life into W...

Young artists breathe new life into Waterloo Centre's "dead spaces"

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Fajrina Razak's Jalan Nan Juah batik paintings on the fifth floor of Waterloo Centre. SINGAPORE: At Waterloo Centre, visitors and residents who step out of the lifts at the fifth floor void deck of Block 262 are greeted by the sight of a shimmering, silver curtain fluttering in the breeze.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Thu jual beli 272
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ... Jan 7 homophobi 2
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan 6 Old Pom 7
News Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones... Jan 6 homophobi 3
News Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor... Jan 3 Marianne Meed Ward 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,050 • Total comments across all topics: 278,114,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC