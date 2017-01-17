You can now invest in an island in Indonesia and name it after yourself
If you have always been a little bit envious of Sir Richard Branson's Necker Island - his very own private island - then this envy may be about to come to an end. There are more than 4,000 unnamed island in Indonesia - only around a third of the estimated 13,500 to 18,300 islands in total - and last week the Indonesian government announced their unique plans with what to do with them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|4 hr
|Brexit
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ...
|Jan 7
|homophobi
|2
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Jan 6
|Old Pom
|7
|Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones...
|Jan 6
|homophobi
|3
|Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor...
|Jan 3
|Marianne Meed Ward
|1
|Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa...
|Dec 24
|Frogface Kate
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC