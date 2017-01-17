You can now invest in an island in In...

You can now invest in an island in Indonesia and name it after yourself

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

If you have always been a little bit envious of Sir Richard Branson's Necker Island - his very own private island - then this envy may be about to come to an end. There are more than 4,000 unnamed island in Indonesia - only around a third of the estimated 13,500 to 18,300 islands in total - and last week the Indonesian government announced their unique plans with what to do with them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... 4 hr Brexit 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ... Jan 7 homophobi 2
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan 6 Old Pom 7
News Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones... Jan 6 homophobi 3
News Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor... Jan 3 Marianne Meed Ward 1
News Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa... Dec 24 Frogface Kate 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,782 • Total comments across all topics: 277,995,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC