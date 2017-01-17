You can now invest in an island in Indonesia and name it after yourself

If you have always been a little bit envious of Sir Richard Branson's Necker Island - his very own private island - then this envy may be about to come to an end. There are more than 4,000 unnamed island in Indonesia - only around a third of the estimated 13,500 to 18,300 islands in total - and last week the Indonesian government announced their unique plans with what to do with them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.