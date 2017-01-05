What's included in Australia's formal co-operation agreements with Indonesia?
Australia's defence co-operation with Indonesia spans some of the most controversial issues in domestic and international politics today, including the fight against terrorism, refugee and asylum seeker movements, the South China Sea and cyber security challenges. Indonesia's move to suspend all military co-operation with Australia is the latest in a series of disputes between the two neighbours and risks the careful progress talked up by the Turnbull government and President Joko Widodo's administration.
