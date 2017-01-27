Watch/listen: a celebration of Freedom of Sharing in Indonesia
At the end of 2016, Creative Commons Indonesia held a discussion titled "Celebration of Freedom of Sharing in Indonesia" with support from the Awesome Fund. This event was also held to celebrate Creative Commons's 15th anniversary.
