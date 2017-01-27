Watch/listen: a celebration of Freedo...

Watch/listen: a celebration of Freedom of Sharing in Indonesia

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Creative Commons

At the end of 2016, Creative Commons Indonesia held a discussion titled "Celebration of Freedom of Sharing in Indonesia" with support from the Awesome Fund. This event was also held to celebrate Creative Commons's 15th anniversary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Creative Commons.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... 7 hr Phart You Did 5
News Indonesian President instructs authorities to p... Jan 23 WEWE 3
News Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p... Jan 23 Brexit 1
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Jan 19 jual beli 272
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ... Jan 7 homophobi 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,884 • Total comments across all topics: 278,323,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC