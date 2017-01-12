Vitaly Bigdash Routs Replacement Aung...

Vitaly Bigdash Routs Replacement Aung La N Sang to Retain One Championship Title

14 hrs ago Read more: Sherdog

Vitaly Bigdash appears to have his heart set on a lengthy reign. Bigdash battered and bloodied Aung La N Sang across five rounds and cruised to a unanimous decision to retain his middleweight crown in the One Championship "Quest for Power" main event on Saturday at the Jakarta Convention Center in Jakarta, Indonesia.

