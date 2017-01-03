US names Indonesian group as terrorist organization
The United States has designated an Indonesian radical network behind an attack in Jakarta as a terrorist group and announced sanctions on four militants in an effort to disrupt Islamic State group operations and recruitment in Australia and Southeast Asia. The announcements by the Department of State and Treasury Department come after Australian and Indonesian police foiled IS-inspired attacks planned for the holiday season.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Mon
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ...
|Jan 7
|homophobi
|2
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Jan 6
|Old Pom
|7
|Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones...
|Jan 6
|homophobi
|3
|Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor...
|Jan 3
|Marianne Meed Ward
|1
|Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa...
|Dec 24
|Frogface Kate
|8
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
