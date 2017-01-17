US commander warns of Islamic State a...

US commander warns of Islamic State attacks in Asia-Pacific as jihadists go home

A top US military commander warned Wednesday that the Asia-Pacific region is at risk of attacks by Islamic State group fighters returning to their home countries. As the group loses territory in the Middle East, radicalised fighters from Bangladesh, Indonesia and elsewhere are likely to target their native countries, Commander of the US Pacific Command Admiral Harry Harris said.

