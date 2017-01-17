Upgrading along Kallang River, Sungei Whampoa to bring residents closer to water

SINGAPORE: Viewing decks and new spaces have been built along Kallang River and Sungei Whampoa, as part of national water agency PUB's Active, Beautiful and Clean Waters programme. The project at Kallang River was officially opened on Sunday morning by Communications and Information Minister Yaacob Ibrahim who is also the MP for Jalan Besar GRC.

