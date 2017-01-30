UPDATE 1-Pertamina to go solo on Balongan refinery

Jan 30 Indonesian energy company Pertamina will proceed with an upgrade of its Balongan refinery without a partner, company officials said on Monday The decision to go it alone on the project, which is on the north coast of Java, comes after the expiry in November of an initial agreement with Saudi Aramco from 2015 on upgrades of the Balongan and Dumai refineries. The state-owned Saudi oil company had expressed an interest in the project as recently as December.

