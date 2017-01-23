UPDATE 1-More than 20 killed, dozens ...

UPDATE 1-More than 20 killed, dozens injured after fire on Indonesian tourist boat

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Reuters

VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATHPolice, Red Cross and rescue workers remove the remains of victims after a fire ripped through a boat carrying tourists to islands north of the capital, at Muara Angke port in Jakarta, Indonesia January 1, 2017. ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATHSecurity forces, Red Cross and rescue workers carry body bags with the remains of victims from a boat fire at Muara Angke port in Jakarta, Indonesia January 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Dec 27 JxT2017 7
News Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones... Dec 27 Sam 2
News Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa... Dec 24 Frogface Kate 8
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind... Dec 16 pokerhash 1
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News Governor of Indonesia capital sobs as blasphemy... Dec 13 Invading muslims 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,236 • Total comments across all topics: 277,505,832

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC