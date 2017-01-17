UPDATE 1-Indonesia's Pertamina looks ...

UPDATE 1-Indonesia's Pertamina looks to U.S. for LPG imports

JAKARTA, Jan 17 Indonesian state energy company Pertamina expects to import liquefied petroleum gas from the United States to meet growing demand, with U.S shipments to Asia set to climb following transport developments like the extension of the Panama Canal. That comes as Southeast Asia's largest economy is expected to look overseas to meet at least 70 percent of its demand for LPG in 2017, said Daniel Purba, senior vice president of Pertamina's integrated supply chain unit.

