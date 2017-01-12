UPDATE 1-Indonesian officials say miners' nickel ore exports "comparable" to smelter capacity

JAKARTA, Jan 14 Indonesia's senior mining officials defended the government's new rules on Saturday, saying the amount of nickel ore and bauxite that can be exported by miners from the country will be "comparable" to their smelter capacity. Indonesia's government faced a sharp industry backlash after it unveiled sweeping new rules on Thursday reversing a ban on the export of nickel ore and bauxite under certain conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.