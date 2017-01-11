UPDATE 1-Indonesia says Freeport, other copper miners halt exports
JAKARTA, Jan 12 Freeport-McMoRan and other copper miners have halted Indonesian shipments of copper concentrates to abide by a government ban on exports of unprocessed metal ores that took effect on Thursday, a mining ministry official told Reuters. "Yes, in accordance with the regulation," said Coal and Minerals Director General Bambang Gatot, when asked if shipments of copper concentrates from Freeport and Medco Energi unit Amman Mineral Nusatenggara have stopped.
