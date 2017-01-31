UPDATE 1-Indonesia c.bank to use vari...

UPDATE 1-Indonesia c.bank to use variable rates for auctions starting Feb 1

JAKARTA, Jan 31 Indonesia's central bank will accept variable rates offered by participants of its auctions starting on Feb. 1, a move it said will strengthen its monetary operations. The move will help ensure that the rates Bank Indonesia pays to absorb market liquidity in auctions reflect market rates, Juda Agung, its executive director of economic and monetary policy, told reporters on Tuesday.

