UPDATE 1-Indonesia c.bank to use variable rates for auctions starting Feb 1
JAKARTA, Jan 31 Indonesia's central bank will accept variable rates offered by participants of its auctions starting on Feb. 1, a move it said will strengthen its monetary operations. The move will help ensure that the rates Bank Indonesia pays to absorb market liquidity in auctions reflect market rates, Juda Agung, its executive director of economic and monetary policy, told reporters on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police barred from penis enlargement | Reuters (Apr '10)
|12 hr
|Copper Pharts
|14
|Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and...
|Jan 27
|Phart You Did
|5
|Indonesian President instructs authorities to p...
|Jan 23
|WEWE
|3
|Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p...
|Jan 23
|Brexit
|1
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|jual beli
|272
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan 17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC