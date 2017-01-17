UPDATE 1-Indonesia c.bank holds key rate, warily eyes global economy
JAKARTA, Jan 19 Indonesia's central bank, keeping a wary eye on United States economic policy under a new president and on inflation at home, held its benchmark interest rate steady on Thursday. The main policy rate was kept at 4.75 percent, as predicted by all 22 analysts in a Reuters poll.
