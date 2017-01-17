UPDATE 1-Indonesia c.bank holds key r...

UPDATE 1-Indonesia c.bank holds key rate, warily eyes global economy

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

JAKARTA, Jan 19 Indonesia's central bank, keeping a wary eye on United States economic policy under a new president and on inflation at home, held its benchmark interest rate steady on Thursday. The main policy rate was kept at 4.75 percent, as predicted by all 22 analysts in a Reuters poll.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) 17 hr jual beli 272
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ... Jan 7 homophobi 2
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan 6 Old Pom 7
News Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones... Jan 6 homophobi 3
News Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor... Jan 3 Marianne Meed Ward 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,349 • Total comments across all topics: 278,068,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC