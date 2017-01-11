UPDATE 1-Australia's Tigerair blames ...

UPDATE 1-Australia's Tigerair blames Indonesia for Bali flight chaos

Reuters

SYDNEY/JAKARTA, Jan 12 Tigerair Australia on Thursday accused Indonesia of failing to honour an agreement allowing it to fly to Bali, a day after hundreds of the budget airline's passengers were stranded in the holiday destination due to a bureaucratic technicality. The airline wholly owned by Virgin Australia Holdings said Indonesian authorities had approved its operation of flights between Australia and Bali until March 25, but new procedures had resulted in confusion.

Chicago, IL

