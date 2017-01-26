Uber Rival Grab Hires Former Indonesi...

Uber Rival Grab Hires Former Indonesia Police Chief

JAKARTA, Indonesia-Singapore-based ride-hailing company GrabTaxi Holdings Pte. Ltd. announced Monday that a former chief of Indonesia's police has joined the company as an executive to help Grab comply with tough ride-hailing rules in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

