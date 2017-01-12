U.S. set to lift some financial sanct...

U.S. set to lift some financial sanctions against Sudan

Reuters

Jan 12 The United States is set to announce the easing of some financial sanctions against Sudan, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday. The United States first imposed sanctions on Sudan in 1997, including a trade embargo and blocking the government's assets, for human rights violations and terrorism concerns.

Chicago, IL

