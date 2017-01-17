Trump's Indonesian business partner '...

Trump's Indonesian business partner 'eyeing presidency'

13 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Donald Trump's Indonesian business partner has revealed he may follow the example of the brash US billionaire and run for president, a report said on Monday. Hary Tanoesoedibjo, who is building two Trump Organisation projects, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation he was considering becoming a candidate in Indonesia's 2019 presidential elections.

