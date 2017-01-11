Trump's Indonesia Partner Heads to Inauguration to Bolster Deals
Indonesian tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo will fly to New York next week for meetings with Trump's sons on resort projects in the Southeast Asian nation. Days later he will watch in Washington DC as Trump is sworn in as U.S. president.
