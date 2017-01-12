Trump partner eyes Indonesia power, sees faults in democracy
President-elect Donald Trump's billionaire business partner and possible political proxy in Indonesia nurses big leadership ambitions in the vast but perennially lagging Southeast Asian nation, which he says isn't developed enough to have a successful democracy and needs strong leadership. Boasting more than a million followers on Twitter, three popular television channels and a newly minted political party, Hary Tanoesoedibjo says he has had enough success in business and now wants power of the political kind.
