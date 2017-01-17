Trump China trash talk risks collater...

Trump China trash talk risks collateral damage to global economy

17 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

China may be growing at its slowest annual pace since 1990, but it's still the powerhouse of global growth. That's something Donald Trump's trade hawks will need to consider if they're truly serious about risking a conflict with China to win economic concessions.

