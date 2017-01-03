The slow death of Peranakan cuisine?

The slow death of Peranakan cuisine?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SINGAPORE: When it comes to Peranakan food, Mrs June Gan, 86, is very particular about the way it is prepared - the result of years spent toiling in her family's kitchen, under the stern watch of the older ladies of the house who taught her the Nyonya way of cooking. Her kitchen today is indicative of that - in one corner is a three-tiered shelf of essential spices: Onions and garlic, fresh and dried chilies, lemongrass and turmeric.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ... Sat homophobi 2
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Fri Old Pom 7
News Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones... Fri homophobi 3
News Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor... Jan 3 Marianne Meed Ward 1
News Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa... Dec 24 Frogface Kate 8
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Dec 19 bandar judi online 269
News High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind... Dec 16 pokerhash 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,914 • Total comments across all topics: 277,716,126

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC