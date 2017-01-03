The slow death of Peranakan cuisine?

SINGAPORE: When it comes to Peranakan food, Mrs June Gan, 86, is very particular about the way it is prepared - the result of years spent toiling in her family's kitchen, under the stern watch of the older ladies of the house who taught her the Nyonya way of cooking. Her kitchen today is indicative of that - in one corner is a three-tiered shelf of essential spices: Onions and garlic, fresh and dried chilies, lemongrass and turmeric.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.