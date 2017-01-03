The slow death of Peranakan cuisine?
SINGAPORE: When it comes to Peranakan food, Mrs June Gan, 86, is very particular about the way it is prepared - the result of years spent toiling in her family's kitchen, under the stern watch of the older ladies of the house who taught her the Nyonya way of cooking. Her kitchen today is indicative of that - in one corner is a three-tiered shelf of essential spices: Onions and garlic, fresh and dried chilies, lemongrass and turmeric.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ...
|Sat
|homophobi
|2
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Fri
|Old Pom
|7
|Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones...
|Fri
|homophobi
|3
|Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor...
|Jan 3
|Marianne Meed Ward
|1
|Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa...
|Dec 24
|Frogface Kate
|8
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
|High-flying Freeport CEO steers towards new Ind...
|Dec 16
|pokerhash
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC