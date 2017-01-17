Teen who raped 13-year-old girl sentenced to reformative training
SINGAPORE: A teenager who raped a 13-year-old girl in 2013 was sentenced to a term of reformative training on Wednesday . Alson Tan Yu Seng was 15 years old when he committed the rape in December 2013 at his Senja Road flat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesian President instructs authorities to p...
|Mon
|WEWE
|3
|Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p...
|Jan 23
|Brexit
|1
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Jan 19
|jual beli
|272
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|Jan 17
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ...
|Jan 7
|homophobi
|2
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Jan 6
|Old Pom
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC