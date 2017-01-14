Study: Media in Indonesia biased agai...

Study: Media in Indonesia biased against LGBT community

23 min ago Read more: The Star Online

Jakarta: The media has failed to meet its obligation to educate the public on homosexuality by not being objective and independent in reporting about the LGBT community, a joint study by various NGOs shows. According to a study by the Partnership for Governance Reform, Arus Pelangi and OutRight Action International, news and editorial pieces deemed hostile toward the LGBT community were prevalent in 2016.

Chicago, IL

