Study: Media in Indonesia biased against LGBT community
Jakarta: The media has failed to meet its obligation to educate the public on homosexuality by not being objective and independent in reporting about the LGBT community, a joint study by various NGOs shows. According to a study by the Partnership for Governance Reform, Arus Pelangi and OutRight Action International, news and editorial pieces deemed hostile toward the LGBT community were prevalent in 2016.
Discussions
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ...
|Jan 7
|homophobi
|2
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Jan 6
|Old Pom
|7
|Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones...
|Jan 6
|homophobi
|3
|Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor...
|Jan 3
|Marianne Meed Ward
|1
|Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa...
|Dec 24
|Frogface Kate
|8
|Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|bandar judi online
|269
