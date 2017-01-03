Study finds new link between short sl...

Study finds new link between short sleep during pregnancy and gestational diabetes mellitus

A Singapore-based study has found a new health link between short sleep during pregnancy and gestational diabetes mellitus . This is the first study to examine the relationship between sleep duration and GDM in a multi-ethnic Asian population.

