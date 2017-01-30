South Africa's Gordhan alleges campai...

South Africa's Gordhan alleges campaign by Guptas against Treasury

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said in court documents on Monday that the Gupta brothers were carrying out an "organized campaign" against him and the Treasury. Gordhan also denied in the affidavit that he had a vendetta against the Guptas as claimed in court documents filed by the Gupta family on Jan. 20. The Gupta brothers had accused Gordhan of planning to diminish their business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sean Hannity offers to fly Obama to Kenya - and... Jan 27 Phart You Did 5
News Indonesian President instructs authorities to p... Jan 23 WEWE 3
News Some 1,000 people march in Jakarta to protest p... Jan 23 Brexit 1
News Guru Malaysia Mengajar Bahasa Indonesia di Aust... (Jan '12) Jan 19 jual beli 272
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ... Jan 7 homophobi 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,286 • Total comments across all topics: 278,411,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC