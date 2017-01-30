South Africa's Gordhan alleges campaign by Guptas against Treasury

South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said in court documents on Monday that the Gupta brothers were carrying out an "organized campaign" against him and the Treasury. Gordhan also denied in the affidavit that he had a vendetta against the Guptas as claimed in court documents filed by the Gupta family on Jan. 20. The Gupta brothers had accused Gordhan of planning to diminish their business.

