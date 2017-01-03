Some Muslim politicians in Indonesia want a total ban on booze

ONE of Indonesia's newest brands of beer, Prost, traces its ancestry back to 1948 when Chandra Djojonegoro, a businessman, started selling a "health tonic", known as Anggur Orang Tua, from the back of a bright-blue lorry at night markets in the coastal city of Semarang. A troupe of dancing dwarves would pull in the punters, while Djojonegoro peddled shots of what was, in essence, a fortified herbal wine to fishermen.

