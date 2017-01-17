Skeletal sun bears BEG for food in an Indonesian zoo
Shocking video shows skeletal sun bears BEGGING visitors to feed them junk food - as they are trapped and starving in an Indonesian zoo Disturbing footage of skeletal sun bears pleading with visitors to feed them junk food at an Indonesian zoo has sparked fury online. Visitors at Bandung zoo, on the island of Java, were filmed throwing cake, candy and crackers into the enclosure in a vain attempt to feed the starving animals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|6 hr
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Indonesia Muslim hardliners break up what they ...
|Jan 7
|homophobi
|2
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Jan 6
|Old Pom
|7
|Majority of Religion School Teachers in Indones...
|Jan 6
|homophobi
|3
|Christmas without Neil: 'Injustice' the new nor...
|Jan 3
|Marianne Meed Ward
|1
|Fatwa issued banning Muslims from wearing Santa...
|Dec 24
|Frogface Kate
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC