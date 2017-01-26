Singaporean film-maker Kirsten Tan wins prestigious Sundance award for Pop Aye
SINGAPORE: Singaporean filmmaker Kirsten Tan made history on Sunday when her debut feature film POP AYE won the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Screenwriting at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival held in Park City, Utah. This unprecedented win makes POP AYE the first Singapore film and Tan, the first ever Singaporean to achieve such a feat at the celebrated festival.
