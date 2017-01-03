Singapore: Troop carriers held in Hon...

Singapore: Troop carriers held in Hong Kong should be freed

Singapore's defense minister said Monday that nine armored personnel carriers that are being held in Hong Kong should be returned immediately under sovereign immunity laws. Customs authorities in Hong Kong, a Chinese territory, seized the eight-wheeled Terrex infantry carriers in November.

Chicago, IL

