Singapore: Eight Indonesian students deported for carrying Islamic State materials

SINGAPORE customs officers arrested eight Indonesian students early Wednesday morning after finding Islamic State-related materials stored in one of their mobile phones. A source told Malaysian news agency Bernama that the group was detained by the Singaporean authorities at the Woodlands Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex at about 1.30am on Wednesday.

