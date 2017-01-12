Singapore: Eight Indonesian students deported for carrying Islamic State materials
SINGAPORE customs officers arrested eight Indonesian students early Wednesday morning after finding Islamic State-related materials stored in one of their mobile phones. A source told Malaysian news agency Bernama that the group was detained by the Singaporean authorities at the Woodlands Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex at about 1.30am on Wednesday.
