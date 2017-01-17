Singapore boat captain Shoo Chiau Hua...

Singapore boat captain Shoo Chiau Huat fined S$5,300 for illegally entering Indonesia

Singapore fishing boat captain Shoo Chiau Huat, who has been detained in a Tanjung Pinang jail since last April, was fined 50 million rupiah, or S$5,300, after pleading guilty to entering Indonesia illegally. But he still remains in prison, despite agreeing to pay the fine, said Shoo's lawyer after his sentencing hearing on Tuesday because the Indonesian Navy intends to pursue a case of sailing without a permit against him.

Chicago, IL

