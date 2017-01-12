Silence equals complicity: Indonesia'...

Silence equals complicity: Indonesia's Jokowi blamed for human rights failures

INDONESIAN President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's second year in office was marred by his alleged failure to address serious abuses in the republic, from attacks on religious freedom to sexual and gender discrimination and violations against child and minority rights, the Human Rights Watch said in its World Report 2017 released Friday. In the Indonesia chapter , the 687-page report studying abuses in 90 countries questioned Jokowi's commitment to defending human rights, saying the leader failed last year to translate previous pledges it described as rhetorical into meaningful policy initiatives.

