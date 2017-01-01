Shipa s Captain Detained After Indonesia Ferry Fire Kills 23
Police have detained the captain of a ferry that caught fire off the coast of Indonesia's capital, killing at least 23 people Sunday, amid allegations he was the first to jump ship. "We have detained the captain of the boat, and are now taking his statement," Jakarta's maritime police director, Hero Hendrianto Bachtiar, told CNN Indonesia.
